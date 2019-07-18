About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC, PDP responsible for innocent killings in Kashmir: Vakil

 People’s Conference senior vice president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday alleged People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) for having “facilitated” killings of innocent Kashmiris when they were in power in the state.
In a statement issued here, he said that People’s Conference would leave no stone unturned to probe such killings in they get mandate in upcoming assembly elections in the state.
“We will investigate the role of these parties into such killings,” he said.
Vakil made the remarks while addressing meeting with public at Chakloo and Nougam, Targpora area of Rafiabad on Monday. PC leader Khursheed Ahmad Kahn also spoke on the occasion.
Vakil termed NC and PDP as two sides of the same coin and said that during their regimes “they walked over blood-soaked bodies of innocent people”.
He asked the former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti “how they were appearing before the public and trying to seek votes when hundreds of civilians were killed in agitation in 2010 and 2016, respectively, when they duo leaders were in power.”
Vakil said the time has come for the people to teach those parties a daunting lesson in the upcoming assembly elections so that they don’t dare to exploit people again and again.
Vakil said the NC’s lust for power was exposed when the party left all differences midway and announced to have forged alliance with the bitter rival PDP to form government in the state at a time when the state was under Governors rule.
“NC did this despite accusing PDP of failure while in government,” Vakil said.

