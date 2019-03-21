NC, PDP responsible for culture of impunity in Kashmir: Sajad

March 21, 2019 |

Chairman Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday expressed grief on the killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit in police custody—blaming lack of accountability patronized by two traditional parties to safeguard their own interests.

In a statement issue here, Lone said that the killing of a school teacher in police custody is unacceptable in a democratic setup and must be condemned in strongest of terms. It is imperative for the Governor administration to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the reasons that led to this unfortunate incident and punish those involved. For people to be able to have belief in the system, justice must not only be done but seen to be done as well”, he said while condemning the killing.

Sajad said that the culture of impunity and lack of accountability started by two traditional political parties and their failure to hold erring police officers in the past accountable has led to normalization of excesses.

“The failure of NC & PDP to hold culprits to account is partly responsible for the death of Rizwan Asad Pandit. This culture of immunity and impunity has to end for people to have any trust in the system. The judicial inquiry ordered in this incident has to be time bound and reach its final conclusion because the way these two parties have used judicial probes to cool down tempers and buy time.”, he added.

Sajad said that NC’s opportunistic politics and the party’s insatiable thirst for power at any cost have been borne by the people of Kashmir over the past many decades.

"The election of 1987, which was rigged to impose NC on the people of Kashmir, was a collective murder that has spread over three bloody decades and cost us nearly one lakh innocent lives till now. It pushed the youth away from the mainstream and forced them to pick up the gun. NC’s thirst for power in 1987 & 1996 elections threw the State into the throes of turmoil and suffering", he added.