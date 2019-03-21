About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 |

NC, PDP responsible for culture of impunity in Kashmir: Sajad

Chairman Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday expressed grief on the killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit in police custody—blaming lack of accountability patronized by two traditional parties to safeguard their own interests.
In a statement issue here, Lone said that the killing of a school teacher in police custody is unacceptable in a democratic setup and must be condemned in strongest of terms. It is imperative for the Governor administration to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the reasons that led to this unfortunate incident and punish those involved. For people to be able to have belief in the system, justice must not only be done but seen to be done as well”, he said while condemning the killing.
Sajad said that the culture of impunity and lack of accountability started by two traditional political parties and their failure to hold erring police officers in the past accountable has led to normalization of excesses.
“The failure of NC & PDP to hold culprits to account is partly responsible for the death of Rizwan Asad Pandit. This culture of immunity and impunity has to end for people to have any trust in the system. The judicial inquiry ordered in this incident has to be time bound and reach its final conclusion because the way these two parties have used judicial probes to cool down tempers and buy time.”, he added.
Sajad said that NC’s opportunistic politics and the party’s insatiable thirst for power at any cost have been borne by the people of Kashmir over the past many decades.
"The election of 1987, which was rigged to impose NC on the people of Kashmir, was a collective murder that has spread over three bloody decades and cost us nearly one lakh innocent lives till now. It pushed the youth away from the mainstream and forced them to pick up the gun. NC’s thirst for power in 1987 & 1996 elections threw the State into the throes of turmoil and suffering", he added.

 

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 |

NC, PDP responsible for culture of impunity in Kashmir: Sajad

              

Chairman Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday expressed grief on the killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit in police custody—blaming lack of accountability patronized by two traditional parties to safeguard their own interests.
In a statement issue here, Lone said that the killing of a school teacher in police custody is unacceptable in a democratic setup and must be condemned in strongest of terms. It is imperative for the Governor administration to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the reasons that led to this unfortunate incident and punish those involved. For people to be able to have belief in the system, justice must not only be done but seen to be done as well”, he said while condemning the killing.
Sajad said that the culture of impunity and lack of accountability started by two traditional political parties and their failure to hold erring police officers in the past accountable has led to normalization of excesses.
“The failure of NC & PDP to hold culprits to account is partly responsible for the death of Rizwan Asad Pandit. This culture of immunity and impunity has to end for people to have any trust in the system. The judicial inquiry ordered in this incident has to be time bound and reach its final conclusion because the way these two parties have used judicial probes to cool down tempers and buy time.”, he added.
Sajad said that NC’s opportunistic politics and the party’s insatiable thirst for power at any cost have been borne by the people of Kashmir over the past many decades.
"The election of 1987, which was rigged to impose NC on the people of Kashmir, was a collective murder that has spread over three bloody decades and cost us nearly one lakh innocent lives till now. It pushed the youth away from the mainstream and forced them to pick up the gun. NC’s thirst for power in 1987 & 1996 elections threw the State into the throes of turmoil and suffering", he added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;