NC, PDP reject HM’s appeal

‘We had sought clarification from GoI on Article 35A’
‘We had sought clarification from GoI on Article 35A’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 17:
The two major political parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday rejected Union Home Minister’s appeal to participate in municipal and panchayat polls saying they had sought clarification from Government of India (GoI) on Article 35A and New Delhi has turned the deaf ear to their demands.
National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said they had demanded a clear cut clarification from GoI on Article 35-A, which is their constitutional right. “However, New Delhi turned a deaf ear to our demand and reservations about the security scenario in the State”.
He said elections are being held when Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and “Operation All Out” is continuing unabated.
“Question arises that amid killings how can elections be held in such a vulnerable security scenario amid brewing resentment among people on Central Governments objectionable stand over Article 35-A,” Sagar said.
Responding to Union Home Ministers appeal for participation in Panchayat and Municipal elections, PDP chief Spokesman PDP Rafi Ahmad Mir said they had sought a clarification from GoI on Article 35-A and expressed their reservation on conduct of elections in the present hostile security environment.
“The government should have listened patiently to our demands and we had also demanded an all party meet to evolve a consensus over the issues and the suitability of time and atmosphere for elections. They have not considered our suggestions and we have also taken a decision keeping in view the public outrage against the petitions filed in the Supreme Court against Article 35-A and the present hostile security scenario in the state,” he said.