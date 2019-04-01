NC, PDP questioning accession vindicate people’s stand on Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said that the two main regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have also been forced to question accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India.

“It is the endorsement of people’s principled stand on Kashmir issue for which they have and continue to give tremendous sacrifices that parties like NC and PDP are also now forced to question accession and are talking of plebiscite,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet.

Both the regional parties have been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in New Delhi to resume the dialogue and peace process with Islamabad to settle the Kashmir issue.