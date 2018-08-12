NC-PDP pitch for unity to protect Article 35-A

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 11:
Saturday witnessed bonhomie between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) on the need of unity for defending Article 35-A while exchanging barbs for not doing enough to defend the special position of the State.
PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said in past two years she stood alone in the political battle to defend the Article 35-A.
“While our government was fighting the case legally in the court, I stood alone in this political battle emphasising that any dilution of Article 35-A will set the State on fire,” she tweeted.
Enunciating on the need for unity among political parties, she said, “Today I feel relieved that regardless of political views or affiliations, we are all on the same page as far as protecting the special status of J&K is concerned.”
On the support by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, she said it was heartening to know that two MLAs from BJP, Gagan Bhagat and Rajesh Gupta raised their voice in defence of Article 35-A.
“Defending the special status of J&K is not confined to a region or religion anymore. People of the State have realised its importance and sanctity,” she said.
However, her comments did not go down well with National Conference (NC) whose leader Tanvir Sadiq rebutted Mehbooba’s claim stating that she (Mehbooba) never stood for defending Article 35-A.
“The problem is that you never stood for 35-A, neither in the past nor now. You chose to keep a weak defence then and you choose to not defend the article now in the SC,” he said. “Had it not been our party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah, who raised this issue in the assembly, she would’ve been still in deep slumber.”
However, Sadiq also pitched for unity and hailing Mehbooba said, “Having that been said, your second tweet is in good taste, it’s a welcome step Mehbooba Mufti. Let’s hope we all unite to save Article 35-A for Kashmir and its posterity.”
He said Kashmir does and would unite whenever an assault on its nature, character and identity is carried out as the Dogras of Jammu clearly understood when they urged the erstwhile Maharaja to enact this law in 1927.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC, Naeem Akhtar joined the bandwagon of unity terming the Article 35-A a matter for protecting the very core of the state of Jammu Kashmir.
“It's not a battle of any particular party but a matter of protecting the very core of our State, its distinct architecture, physical, political and cultural diversity. It's a battle for the State, not against anyone,” he said. “It is a battle for survival in a cut-throat economy and for a vested interest.”
