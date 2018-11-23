NC, PDP, PC trajectory of Delhi’s colonial setup: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday lashed out at National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference (PC) for showing what he called as “extreme opportunism.”
Blaming New Delhi for putting in place “opportunists” to further the causes of “trajectory colonial setup” but not a genuine democratic process, Mirwaiz alleged the “political opportunists used by New Delhi for a trajectory colonial setup have failed even to win the trust of their political masters in Delhi.”
Addressing the Friday congregation at the Historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said “if one looks back over the past 70 years since 1947 there has been a pattern and policy of New Delhi to rule Kashmir by proxy through their selected ones first it was late Sheikh Abdullah removed by late Bakshi then late Sadiq then late Mir Qasim then followed Late Gulam Muhammad Shah till when the plug was pulled on Mehbooba Mufti and the recent drama thereof. This is the trajectory of a colonial setup not any democratic process.”
Mirwaiz said what is more is appalling is that despite these pro India parties constantly pleasing and swearing by New Delhi even at “the cost of betraying the aspirations and sacrifices of their own people they have not been able to even earn New Delhi’s trust, which after 70 years of their loyalty and servitude has branded them as anti national Pakistan agents and terror supporters.”