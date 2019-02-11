NC, PDP, PC, Congress leaders not paying rent for Govt accommodation

Bureaucrats, police officers also fail to cough up rent worth crores to Estates deptt
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 10:
Many current and former legislators of the three time chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC), former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former minister Sajad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC) and Rahul Gandhi’s Congress are not paying the crores of rupees rent due to them for their government accommodation in Kashmir that they have held for years.
Apart from the political leaders, many bureaucrats, and police officers have also not cleared the outstanding dues amounting to crores of rupees against government accommodation.
Interestingly, the legislators are the major defaulters who are using accommodations of the Estates department in Srinagar and have failed to pay the outstanding rent amounting to crores of rupees.
This information was revealed by Public Information Officer (PIO) of Estates department in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by M M Shuja.
The official figures reveal that in Circuit House Polo View Type VII; House No 3 has been allotted to Chief Post Master who has an outstanding balance of Rs 3.53 lakh.
Similarly, MLA Sopore Abdul Rashid whose accommodation is in Jawahir Nagar quarters Type-V has an outstanding balance of Rs 3.46 lakh.
In Circuit House Polo View Type VII, House No 9-A is allotted to Chairman Pahari Speaking Board, who has an outstanding balance of Rs 3.41 lakh till April 2014.
The government has also allotted Flat No Rc-3 to Awami National Conference General Secretary who owes an amount of Rs 3.41 lakh to the Estates department.
Ex-MLC Abdul Gani Vakil, residing in T-Quarter in Tulsi Bagh VII, is also one of the major defaulters and owes the Estate department an amount of Rs 3.80 lakh till May 2008.
Haleema Akhter House at Friends Enclave Airport road has been allotted to ex-MLC A R Bandna, who has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.60 lakh till December 2017.
From Type-V quarters of Jawahir Nagar, J-52 house has been allotted to Government of India’s Standing Counsel, Shamim Ali who has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.58 lakh till March 2010.
Former Law Minister, MLA Mir Saifullah has quarters at Tulsi Bagh VII and has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.38 lakh till April 2014.
In Tulsi Bagh Quarters, 3-Q House has been allotted to political leader, Parveena Lone. She has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.22 lakh till September 2003 and in the same quarters 2-O House allotted to political leader S S Chani has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.22 lakh till July 2007.
In the quarters of SF Road Type II, House No 6-C has been allotted to PDP worker Syed Showkat Saleem Andrabi, who has an outstanding balance of Rs 2,20 lakh and ex-MLA Sofi Abdul Gaffar has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.81 lakh.
House No K-1 Friends Enclave belonging to M A Anjum allotted to MLA Mumtaz Ahmad Khan has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.17 lakh till October 2018 and 3-T house allotted to MLA Muhammad Akbar Lone in T-Quarter of Tulsi Bagh VII has an outstanding balance of Rs 2.10 lakh till April 2015.
In Type VI Sonwar quarters, Quarter No 4 (S-I) allotted to MLA Mubarak Gul has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.70 lakh till April 2014 and in Type IV Tulsi Bagh quarters, House 1-L allotted to N A Malik has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.06 lakh till July 2007.
From Chanapora quarters, 1-G House allotted to Congress worker Muhammad Shafi Banday has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.31 lakh.
A total of Rs 13.35 lakh is outstanding from all quarters of Chanapora area.
The Jawahar Nagar Quarters Type V has allotted accommodation to MLA Nawang Rigzin Jora, who has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.02 lakh till April 2015.
In the same quarters, House J-54 allotted to MLA Vikar Rasool Wani has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.07 lakh till April 2015while ex-MLC Muhammad Amin Bhat has an outstanding of Rs 1.29 lakh.
Rajjab Ganie House Indra Nagar allotted to Sarita Chauhan, currently posted as Commissioner Secretary Higher Education has an outstanding balance of Rs 17,454; MLC Sofi Yousuf has an outstanding of Rs 71,024 till October 2018; Jang Bahadur of the SHRC has an outstanding balance of Rs 56,496 till October 2018.
One set of Naza Bukhari House Shivpora allotted to Abdul Razak Wagay, ex-MLA has an outstanding balance of Rs 45,462 till December 2017; V K Singh, Director Fire and Emergency Services has an outstanding balance of Rs 1.03 lakh till October 2018; Jagjeet Singh, the former IGP Traffic has an outstanding balance of Rs 71,428 till October 2018; Alok Kumar IPS, IG Security has an outstanding balance of Rs 77,002 till October 2018 and MLC Charanjeet Khalsa has an outstanding balance of Rs 80,704 till October 2018.
VIP House No 6 allotted to MLA Sham Lal Chaudri has an outstanding balance of Rs 24,072 till April 2016; VIP House No 4 allotted to MLA Sajad Gani Lone has an outstanding of Rs 24,072 till April 2016; Minister Quarter No 3 allotted to MLA Abdul Haq Khan also has an outstanding balance of Rs 24,072 till April 2016.
Annex House No 2 allotted to State Youth President Waheed-ul-Rehman-Parra has an outstanding balance of Rs 39,220; Minister Bungalow No 4 allotted to MLA Choudhary Lal Singh has an outstanding of Rs 88,872 till April 2016.
The accommodation of Rose Mount allotted to Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan has an outstanding balance of Rs 37,950 till July 2016; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Abid Rashid has an outstanding balance of Rs 21,350.
4-T house allotted to MLA Abdul Majeed Paddar has an outstanding of Rs 1.23 lakh till April 2015; 5-T house allotted to MLA Farooq Ahmad Andrabi has an outstanding of Rs 61,105 till April 2015 and 7-T house allotted to Rafi Ahmad Mir, ex-Vice Chairperson, Board of Directors J&K Tourism has outstanding balance of Rs 55,545 till April 2014.