NC, PDP indecisive about Govt formation: Congress

Party President denies any ‘immediate’ support
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
A day after senior PDP leader and former finance minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari asked PDP-NC to come together and form a government, the state Congress on Saturday denied any support—saying they would decide whether to support them or not if the situation arises.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, State Congress, President, G A Mir said that Congress would not immediately lend support to them. "At this time, these are just mere statements. Both the parties have not decided anything about it. So I cannot say whether our party will support them or not."
He said, in 2014, PDP refused to join hands with NC and formed the government with BJP. “At that time Congress party including all the secular parties supported PDP and asked them to form a non-BJP government, " Mir said.
Mir said the coalition government of PDP-BJP has ruined the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “They were hand in glove with the BJP. After ruining the state and making the situation worst, now they are giving different statements."
“Congress party is the single largest party fighting communal forces across the country," he said.
“Let the NC and PDP sit together and decide first, we will watch the situation keenly, then only our party high command will decide about it," he said.
Referring to the Karnataka elections, Mir said the Congress party had emerged as a single largest party who supported JD(S) which was a smaller party. "But we supported them in the interest of secularism," he said.
Bukhari on Friday welcomed the suggestion of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee for the tie-up between NC and PDP for the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir to defend strongly article 35-A and to fight communal forces.