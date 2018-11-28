NC, PDP hail Governor’s stand

Congress says Malik trying to better his image; BJP exposed, says CPI (M)
Congress says Malik trying to better his image; BJP exposed, says CPI (M)
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 27:
The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday hailed Governor Satya Pal Malik for not taking “dictates” from New Delhi to appoint Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone, who is a BJP ally, as Chief Minister and Congress termed Governor’s statement remarks an attempt to “better his image.”
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Leaving aside the fax machine fiasco, good to see that Governor Sb refused to take dictation from Delhi, rather opted for dissolution of assembly. This could be unprecedented, given the story of democracy in the state.”
Governor while addressing students at a university function in Gwalior had said People Conference leader Sajad Lone would have been chief minister of the state had he listened to New Delhi.
NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also complimented Governor for not taking instructions from New Delhi
“My compliments to Governor Malik for not looking to Delhi & for not taking their instructions thereby stopping the installation of a government of the BJP & it’s proxies formed by horse trading, defections & use of money,” Omar tweeted.
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said Malik is trying to better his image by issuing such statements.
“He will himself retract this statement in coming days. He was cobbling numbers for them for five months when we were asking for assembly dissolution,” he said.
PDP Chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said it was unfortunate that Delhi was again designing to experiment with Kashmir.
“If we go by the statement of Governor it is unfortunate that New Delhi was again plotting to fiddle with the democratic institution here,” he said.
NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said it was a good thing that Governor has not bowed before New Delhi.
“Governor’s remarks has unfold many things what NC was saying about the BJP and its ally PC,” he said.
After PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and PC chairman Sajjad Lone sent separate letters to Governor on November 21 staking claim on government formation in the State, Malik dissolved the Assembly in the evening.
Mehbooba had claimed support of 56 MLAs with the support of NC and Congress while Sajjad claimed support of BJP and other 16 elected legislators.
Governor had defended dissolution of the Assembly saying there were reports of extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money to secure the support of legislators to form the government.
A CPI(M) spokesman said Governor’s statement confirms apprehensions of people that BJP was trying desperately to impose its govt on J&K by hook or cook.
“Now everything is clear before the people of the state and the country. People of Jammu and Kashmir have always rejected the divisive designs of communal forces and will do the same in the future. The disruptive and communal politics of RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP will be defeated not only in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming elections but across the country,” he said.