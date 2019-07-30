About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019 | PTI

NC, PDP 'creating noise'; additional troops in JK part of security drill: Jitendra

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday said the deployment of an additional 10,000 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir was part of a security drill and blamed the National Conference (NC) and the PDP for "creating noise" over it.
The minister said "noise" is being created by the NC, the PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing the people's mandate.
"The additional deployment is for security arrangement... They (the political parties) have been carrying forward their legacy with 8-10 per cent voter turnout. They are scared that if the situation changes their sovereignty built in the last 30-40 years will come to an end," he told reporters here when asked about the recent deployment of 10,000 additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Narendra Modi government has taken action against alleged corruption in the J&K Bank and big names are about to come up in connection with the alleged scam, Singh said.
"Many big names will come when the investigation will be completed. These parties are worried for their interests and they know that they will be exposed. They are distressed about that," he said.
The Government of India (GoI) had recently announced that 100 more companies (10,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be sent to the state.
The GoI had said the troops were being deployed to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and law and order duties in the Kashmir Valley.
Speculation is also rife that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

 

 

