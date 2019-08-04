NC, PDP, Cong deliberately trying to create fear among people of Kashmir: BJP

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

‘Articles 370, 35A main cause for separatism, militancy’

The BJP's State unit Saturday accused leaders of NC, PDP and the Congress of deliberately trying to trigger panic among the people as they themselves were frightened, and asserted that the common man has no fear.

The party's state unit president, RavinderRaina, said every common citizen of the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, who is applying balm on the wounds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some politicians in the valley are knocking the door of the Governor (Satya Pal Malik) in the dead of night because they are frightened. The Governor had also made it clear that those who are corrupt cannot save themselves. Those who have ill intentions, involved in betrayal and looted the money of poor people and filled their coffers are a worried lot," Raina told reporters after chairing a core group meeting of the BJP here.

The BJP leader, however, claimed that Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, that give special status to the state, were the main cause for separatism and militancy.

"These provisos are also discriminatory against women and under the garb of these articles, blood of ordinary citizens was suck, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and central funds were looted by a few dynasties," he claimed.

He said political parties such as the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress are spreading rumours and creating fear among the people in the valley with vested interest.

"The common man has no fear and under the leadership of Modi, every common citizen is safe in the country," he said.

He said Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir a number of times in the past to share the grief of the people of the state.

"After A B Vajpayee, he is the only prime minister who is applying balm on the wounds of the people and we should have full faith in him and his government. Every decision this government takes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir will be in the interest of the people of all the three regions of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir and the country," he said.

Allaying concerns over additional troop deployments in the state, he said the step was taken in view of the security concerns as "suicide squads" of militants have infiltrated into the state to carry out a major strike at the behest of Pakistan. "Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we need to stand up to the challenge and help our security forces to frustrate the evil designs of the enemy," he said.