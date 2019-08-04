About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

NC, PDP, Cong deliberately trying to create fear among people of Kashmir: BJP

‘Articles 370, 35A main cause for separatism, militancy’

The BJP's State unit Saturday accused leaders of NC, PDP and the Congress of deliberately trying to trigger panic among the people as they themselves were frightened, and asserted that the common man has no fear.
The party's state unit president, RavinderRaina, said every common citizen of the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, who is applying balm on the wounds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Some politicians in the valley are knocking the door of the Governor (Satya Pal Malik) in the dead of night because they are frightened. The Governor had also made it clear that those who are corrupt cannot save themselves. Those who have ill intentions, involved in betrayal and looted the money of poor people and filled their coffers are a worried lot," Raina told reporters after chairing a core group meeting of the BJP here.
The BJP leader, however, claimed that Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, that give special status to the state, were the main cause for separatism and militancy.
"These provisos are also discriminatory against women and under the garb of these articles, blood of ordinary citizens was suck, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and central funds were looted by a few dynasties," he claimed.
He said political parties such as the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress are spreading rumours and creating fear among the people in the valley with vested interest.
"The common man has no fear and under the leadership of Modi, every common citizen is safe in the country," he said.
He said Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir a number of times in the past to share the grief of the people of the state.
"After A B Vajpayee, he is the only prime minister who is applying balm on the wounds of the people and we should have full faith in him and his government. Every decision this government takes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir will be in the interest of the people of all the three regions of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir and the country," he said.
Allaying concerns over additional troop deployments in the state, he said the step was taken in view of the security concerns as "suicide squads" of militants have infiltrated into the state to carry out a major strike at the behest of Pakistan. "Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we need to stand up to the challenge and help our security forces to frustrate the evil designs of the enemy," he said.

 

Latest News

J&K Bank Q1 net dips 58% to Rs 21.8 cr

J&K Bank Q1 net dips 58% to Rs 21.8 cr

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Desist from any

Desist from any 'political adventurism': CPI(M) to GoI

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Aug 03 | Agencies
Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Aug 03 | Mansoor Peer
KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

Aug 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

Aug 03 | Junaid Kathju
India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN

India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN's 'Children and ...

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

Aug 03 | Agencies
Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir

Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

Aug 03 | Agencies
No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Aug 03 | Agencies
Maintain calm, don

Maintain calm, don't believe rumours: Governor on advisory to Amarnath ...

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

NC, PDP, Cong deliberately trying to create fear among people of Kashmir: BJP

‘Articles 370, 35A main cause for separatism, militancy’

              

The BJP's State unit Saturday accused leaders of NC, PDP and the Congress of deliberately trying to trigger panic among the people as they themselves were frightened, and asserted that the common man has no fear.
The party's state unit president, RavinderRaina, said every common citizen of the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, who is applying balm on the wounds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Some politicians in the valley are knocking the door of the Governor (Satya Pal Malik) in the dead of night because they are frightened. The Governor had also made it clear that those who are corrupt cannot save themselves. Those who have ill intentions, involved in betrayal and looted the money of poor people and filled their coffers are a worried lot," Raina told reporters after chairing a core group meeting of the BJP here.
The BJP leader, however, claimed that Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, that give special status to the state, were the main cause for separatism and militancy.
"These provisos are also discriminatory against women and under the garb of these articles, blood of ordinary citizens was suck, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and central funds were looted by a few dynasties," he claimed.
He said political parties such as the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress are spreading rumours and creating fear among the people in the valley with vested interest.
"The common man has no fear and under the leadership of Modi, every common citizen is safe in the country," he said.
He said Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir a number of times in the past to share the grief of the people of the state.
"After A B Vajpayee, he is the only prime minister who is applying balm on the wounds of the people and we should have full faith in him and his government. Every decision this government takes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir will be in the interest of the people of all the three regions of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir and the country," he said.
Allaying concerns over additional troop deployments in the state, he said the step was taken in view of the security concerns as "suicide squads" of militants have infiltrated into the state to carry out a major strike at the behest of Pakistan. "Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we need to stand up to the challenge and help our security forces to frustrate the evil designs of the enemy," he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;