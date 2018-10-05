About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC, PDP condemn killing of two NC workers in Srinagar

Published at October 05, 2018 01:44 PM 0Comment(s)1173views


NC, PDP condemn killing of two NC workers in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing of their two party workers in Habba Kadal area of Srinagar on Friday.

NC termed the killing “barbaric”.

“Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the killing of two party workers Nazir Ahmad Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani,” NC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Omar said he cannot condemn strongly enough the militant attack against three of his party workers.

He said Bhat was working in the office of MLA Habakadal, Shamima Firdous.

"Allah Jannat naseeb karey,” Omar wrote.

He said another NC worker Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured and is in hospital.

“I pray for his complete & speedy recovery. May the families of Nazir, Mushtaq & Shakeel find strength in this most difficult time,” Omar wrote.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing two NC workers.

“Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families & children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top