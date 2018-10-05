NC, PDP condemn killing of two NC workers in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing of their two party workers in Habba Kadal area of Srinagar on Friday.
NC termed the killing “barbaric”.
“Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the killing of two party workers Nazir Ahmad Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani,” NC wrote on its official Twitter handle.
Omar said he cannot condemn strongly enough the militant attack against three of his party workers.
He said Bhat was working in the office of MLA Habakadal, Shamima Firdous.
"Allah Jannat naseeb karey,” Omar wrote.
He said another NC worker Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured and is in hospital.
“I pray for his complete & speedy recovery. May the families of Nazir, Mushtaq & Shakeel find strength in this most difficult time,” Omar wrote.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing two NC workers.
“Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families & children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.