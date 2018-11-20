NC, PDP boycotted local bodies polls to save themselves from peoples’ wrath: Mir

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 19:
State Congress Chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted local bodies polls to save themselves from the “wrath” of people rather than the protection of Article 35-A.
Addressing party leaders and workers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here, Mir said, “If they had boycotted local bodies polls for protection of Article 35-A then why are they now issuing statements which indicate that they will participate in the assembly polls.”
Congress chief said there had been no change in the stand of either the State or Government of India on the protection of Article 35-A, which now raises the question why NC and PDP were ready to contest the assembly polls.
“Many of the second-rung leaders of PDP and NC contested the Urban Local Bodies polls in protest. They understood that they will be sacrificed by the party leaderships when it comes to assembly elections,” Mir said.
He said Congress would introspect as to why many of its members did not stand by the commitment after the results of ULB polls were declared in the Valley.
“Many of the winning independents in the ULB polls were disgruntled members of PDP and NC who weren’t happy with the party leadership’s decision to boycott,” Mir said.
“New Delhi is thinking of installing a person bigger than the Mayor through the methods employed after ULB poll results. We have to nip that in the bud,” Mir said. “Congress lost in Jammu because of its own leaders rather than the BJP. People wanted to vote for Congress yet BJP won because of our own local leaders.”
He said many leaders had adopted the practice of issuing statements as if they were the new chief minister without having any tangible presence on the ground.
“J&K is at a very dangerous point in its contemporary history,” he said. “People were brought together after ULB poll results by various means which indicate that they have a larger conspiracy in mind.”
Without naming the NC President Farooq Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Mir said no one sitting in the Fairview residence and in the Member of Parliament’s office can claim that they would solve all problems of Kashmiri people.
He said if Congress would have boycotted ULB polls then BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have called Congress President Rahul Gandhi a “Hurriyat wala”.
He said the positive opinion polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were because Congress unit here had contested polls.
“We are in a fix because if we don’t contest polls we will be called anti-nationals but if we do then we have to face challenges here,” Mir said.
He said Congress had been put in this situation by the parties boycotting polls for their own selfish agenda.
He said in contrast to the policies of secularism of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the incumbent BJP-led government at New Delhi was dividing the country on religious lines.
“Today a Hindu is being made to realise of his religious identity and same goes for minorities,” Mir said.