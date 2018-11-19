NC, PDP boycott municipal elections to save themselves from public ‘wrath’

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the municipal election to save themselves from the "wrath" of people rather than to protect Article 35-A.
"Why are they now ready to contest assembly elections? Has the Article 35-A now been safeguarded,” he said while addressing party workers on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.