About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC, PDP boycott municipal elections to save themselves from public ‘wrath’

Published at November 19, 2018 01:50 PM 0Comment(s)471views


NC, PDP boycott municipal elections to save themselves from public ‘wrath’

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the municipal election to save themselves from the "wrath" of people rather than to protect Article 35-A.

"Why are they now ready to contest assembly elections? Has the Article 35-A now been safeguarded,” he said while addressing party workers on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top