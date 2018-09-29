NC, PDP betrayed own party leaders, speakers: BJP

Jammu:
Condemning PDP and NC for not participating in local body elections, Former minister, MLA and State BJP spokesperson Priya Sethi, on Friday alleged these political outfits have “betrayed their own party leaders and voters”.
According to a statement, she said that PDP and NC workers who had been working in their respective wards since past so many years are “feeling dejected and many of them are even contesting the polls independently”.
She further said that elections of Jammu municipal corporation and other local bodies will give a whole new set of people to give went to their desires of serving people and making their towns and cities aesthetically beautiful.
During door to door campaign in favour of BJP party candidates, Sethi, as per the statement, went to meet people along with hundreds of party workers at different locations in these wards and sort votes for BJP.
Sethi, during the campaigning, said that under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of the “biggest Civic action program ever launched in the history of India”.
She further said these elections are going to be historic as a good number of people are participating in these polls.
Referring to the victory of BJP candidates unopposed in Kashmir valley, Sethi claimed that “it has happened because of the increasing faith of people of Kashmir in the leadership of Bhartiya Janta Party”.
Former minister said that these elections have provided young boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir a golden opportunity to participate in democracy and represent their wards in developmental processes. “This platform can enable the elected counsellors to make Jammu and Kashmir model Cities to be replicated by other cities of the country.”
Urging voters in Jammu and Kashmir to elect BJP to ULB, Sethi said huge funds have been blocked because of non existence of corporations and town area committees after these elections central funds will flow to the state enabling counsellors to develop their wards as per the wills and wishes of people.