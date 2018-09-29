NC, PDP activists out to destabilize civic polls in Kashmir: Madhav

‘BJP to contest all municipal wards of Srinagar’
PTIJammu, Sept 28:
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday alleged that activists of the NC and the PDP were trying to derail civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir like the militants and were threatening independent candidates.
In a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which have announced boycott of the polls, Madhav alleged that the two "dynasty-run parties" were against grassroots democracy in the state.
He, however, praised the Congress for contesting the polls.
"Militants and over ground workers are involved in derailing and destabilizing polls. The same is being done by the activists of NC and PDP. We have reports that in several places in Valley, the activists of these outfits (NC and PDP) are threatening candidates who are going to file nominations as independents," Madav told reporters here.
The BJP has complained to the administration and the police alleging that NC and PDP activists were threatening candidates who were filing nominations as Independents in urban local body polls in Kashmir.
Madhav said "police have assured us that wherever there are complaints, action has been started".
He claimed that while the "top leadership (of NC and PDP) ran away from contesting polls", some of their members were filing nominations as independents.
"They are undertaking proxy nominations in these polls. We still welcome them," he said.
Madhav said during his two-day visit to Valley, he has seen that despite "threats and attempts to create fear psychosis, a good number of nominations have been filed by the locals".
"People want the democratic set up at the grassroots level. We appeal to the people of Kashmir that they should stand with those who want installation of grassroots democracy in Kashmir Valley by voting in large numbers," he said.
He said the BJP is trying to encourage all in Kashmir to participate in large number in polls in the Valley.
The BJP leader said that the party has fielded maximum candidates from among the locals with only a few from Kashmiri migrants.
"99.9 per cent of candidates, who have filed their nominations on BJP ticket, are locals in Kashmir Valley. Most of our candidates in Kashmir Valley for these polls are locals with some migrants also contesting these polls where migrant population wards are there," he said.
Madhav said the outcome of the polls is not important for the party as "our success is that BJP is welcomed in Valley as locals are contesting these elections on BJP tickets in places like Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.
"It shows that there is a good support for the BJP in Valley as well," he added.
He said people will teach the NC and the PDP "a lesson" for their decision to boycott the polls.
He said that BJP candidates are fighting in all the municipal wards of Srinagar.
"It shows the will-power of our candidates. The two big parties of Kashmir valley- NC and PDP have been making all types of attempts to foil these polls by giving poll boycott calls....
"They do not want that the young leadership to emerge from the villages of Kashmir Valley and that the local people in villages and towns run their own government at grassroots level. They are against grassroots democracy," he added.
"The poll boycott parties do not have any interest in Jammu, Ladakh and parts of north Kashmir in Kashmir Valley, but only in the demands of militants and succumbing to the demands of militants and that is their politics," he alleged.
The BJP is taking part in these polls with courage and confidence, he said.
"We are happy that the Congress is contesting elections because we thought they will also join the two Kashmir centric parties in boycotting polls. They have taken the right decision to contest the elections. We praise them for that," Madhav said.
"The interest of Jammu and Kashmir is inseparable from the interest of India. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country in the right direction. We hope that the country will progress and so will Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Urban local bodies elections will be held in four phases from October 8. Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in nine-phases beginning November 17.