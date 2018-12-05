NC pays tributes to Sheikh on his birth anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
National Conference on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on the eve of his 113th birth anniversary. National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah, senior party leaders, functionaries highlighted Sheikh’s legacy of sacrifices and statesmanship while pledging to fulfill his mission of restoring the political rights and honor of the State and its people.
In a statement, NC spokesperson said commemorative functions will be held across the State with major functions organized at Qaid-Mazaar at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar and at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said that Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah will offer Fateha at Qaid-Mazaar at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar on Tuesday morning in presence of party leaders, workers, and activists.
NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while paying glowing tributes to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his anniversary said Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this State and its people need to be emulated to take the State out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowerment.
“Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our State. Sher-e-Kashmir’s call for inclusiveness and secularism needs to be heard in every town and village of the State today – at a time when communal forces are trying their best to divide the people of the State on the basis of region and religion,” Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.
In his message, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s legacy denotes the State's high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness. He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of the State," Omar said, adding that "His ultimate goal was the political and economic empowerment of the common man and the equitable development of the State. His vision of Naya Kashmir encompassed holistic and comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of the State without any favor or discrimination.”
