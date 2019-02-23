NC pays tributes to Sheikh Nazir

Farooq, Omar others recall his contribution
Srinagar, 22 February 2019:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah on Friday paid glowing tributes to the party stalwart and former party General Secretary late Sheikh Nazir Ahmad on his fourth death anniversary.
Dr Farooq while paying tributes to the great son of the soil said, “Nazir sahib was the embodiment of the ideals and virtues of National Conference. A strong spirited person he was! His contribution to the party is unparalleled. A statesman to core, he stood for his principles till his last breath. May Almighty grant him highest place in Jannat.”
Party vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah while paying glowing tributes to Sheikh Nazir Ahmad said, “The void created by his demise is unarguably hard to fill. His honesty and steadfastness continues to inspire the rank and file of the party and we will carry forward his legacy of struggle and service by serving people. The need of the hour is to emulate his passion of serving people. I pray for peace to his soul.”
Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, while paying tributes to the party veteran and stalwart Sheikh Nazir Ahmad said, “He was a tall leader, and an exemplary statesman. A visionary, Nazir sahib served his state and people without any personal interest. He didn’t accumulate any wealth, and never furthered his own interests or those of his kith or kin. His biggest asset was the love and affection of his people,” adding, “His doors were always open for party workers. He served the party with his heart and soul. His contribution and work culture will continue to inspire us in the times to come. I pay tributes to his soul.”