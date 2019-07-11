NC pays tributes to Madre-Maharban on 19th death anniversary

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Madre Maharbaan Begum Akbar Abdullah on her 19th death anniversary.

Leading the party leaders in paying tributes to late Begum Akbar Jehan, party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “She carried forward the mission of Sher-e-Kashmir to realise a dignified place for the people and ensuring their empowerment. Whenever historians will write on Sher-e-Kashmir, they cannot afford to ignore Madr-e-Meharban, as the persona of the tallest among the towering leaders of the time was incomplete without this great lady. People of Jammu and Kashmir will always remain indebted to Madr-e-Meharban for keeping the great mission of Sher-e-Kashmir alive during his long spell of imprisonment. Her contribution in promotion of female literacy and empowerment of weaker sections of society is exemplary.”

Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani while highlighting the role played by Madre Maharban in the socio-political emancipation of the people especially women and children said, “Madre Maharbaan drew her energy from the Quranic teachings. Her faith in Holy Quran and Hadith reinforced her belief in the Sufis. She continued to be a pillar of strength for the party workers, functionaries until her death. On this day I pay my tributes to her. Her personality will continue to guide the party rank and file for all the times to come.”

Many senior leaders of the party have also paid tributes to Madre Maharban on her death anniversary, NC spokesperson said in a statement issued here.