NC, others boycotting Panchayat election but have no issue in holding Assembly election: MoS PMO

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 20:
Castigating the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and other parties for deciding to boycott the ULB and Panchayat polls in the state, Union Minister of state in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday said that these parties, however, have no issues in holding the Assembly elections
“There could not have been a more blatant exposure of the duplicity of these Kashmir-centric political parties than the fact that National Conference (NC) and others are vociferously opposed to the holding of local body and Panchayat elections in the State but they are equally vociferously demanding immediate dissolution of State Assembly and holding of Assembly elections at the earliest,” Singh, as per a statement issued here, said in while speaking to media-persons on the sidelines of a programme for young Start-Ups.
He said that that soon after the BJP withdrew support from the coalition government on June 19, this year, the National Conference Vice President and his team launched a sustained campaign on Twitter as well as other media outlets, demanding immediate dissolution of State Assembly and holding of mid-term Assembly election at the earliest.
“At that time, he said, not even once did they express any concern related to 35-A or the situation not being conducive for the holding of an election. Ironically, however, within days, when the proposal to hold local body and Panchayat elections was announced, the same leaders declared their decision to boycott the election for reasons related to 35-A etc,” he added.
Singh asked the leadership of these parties to clarify whether they are still in favour of dissolution of State Assembly and immediate Assembly election or “will they now revise their stand in the wake of the position they have taken and the reasons they have cited to boycott the local body and Panchayat elections”.
“It is now obvious that these political parties are ready for Assembly election in a bid to grab Ministerial berths if possible, but they are not ready for Panchayat election which will result in handing over power to the popularly elected Panches and Sarpanches,” he added.
Alleging that the people of Jammu and “even the Jammu-based workers of these Kashmir-centric political parties are feeling suffocated by the decision imposed on them by the party’s family hierarchy”, Singh said that BJP will go for Municipal election and Panchayat election in full strength.
“We will also expose before the people, the self-centred approach of the political parties which neither follow values of democratic propriety for public nor the values of inner-party democracy for their own workers,” he added.