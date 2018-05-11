NC organizes bike rally in Inderwal

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
National Conference (NC) State Provincial Youth Vice-President Tanveer Babzada organized a Bike rally from Qudya-Pul to Chingam falling Inderwal constituency in which a large number of party workers and activists participated.
According to a statement, the 22 km bike rally was led by its Provincial Youth Vice-President in which people from all walks of life especially from ST and Pahari communities participated.
Tanveer Babzada while addressing the gathering said, “The participation of all the sections in this rally proves that the people have accepted the National Conference party by their hearts and satisfied with the good governance of the previous government led by Omar Abdullah.”
“This rally will definitely boost and strengthen the NC party which is organized for the first time in Inderwal segment and this time the NC candidate will defeat whosoever is contested in the upcoming assembly election in the Inderwal constituency by a huge margin with the blessing of party high command and under the supervision of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.”
Lashing out at present ruling dispensation for failing to come up to the expectations of the people, Tanveer censured PDP-BJP including “Congress for failing to fulfill the commitments made with the people during Assembly elections, as that, people have lost faith in them”.
“Not even a single promise was fulfilled by the ruling parties, although they have never been on the same page with regard to issues confronting state, but they are still enjoying power to serve their vested interests. They promised enough to hoodwink people on so called developmental agenda.”
“The misrule and mismanagement on the part of PDP BJP will remain the cause behind discord and mistrust among the people.”
He stressed upon the party leaders and the activists to be ready for the Assembly elections and boost their performance to ensure win of “every single seat in the upcoming elections”.