NC organises protest march against attack on Kashmiris

AgenciesSrinagar
The National Conference (NC) on Saturday organised a protest march in Srinagar against attacks on Kashmiris, including students, in different parts of the country, after at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 at Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Led by several former minister and legislators, including Ali Mohammad Sagar, the NC members assembled at party headquarters at Zero-Bridge this morning.
Raising slogans against the Modi government for 'failing' to protect Kashmiris, the NC leaders and workers started their march towards civil lines. However, large number of government forces and state police personnel swung into action and stopped them near Radio Kashmir, Srinagar crossing.