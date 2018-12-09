NC opposes attempt to rotate assembly seats

‘BJP wants to use rotation as weapon prior polls’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A delegation of National Conference (NC) Saturday called on Governor Satya Paul Malik following apprehensions about possible ‘rotation of six to seven assembly seats’ in Jammu division which are being dominated by the opposition parties.
Led by provincial president, National Conference, Devinder Singh Rana, the delegation met Governor Satya Paul Malik and raised various issues.
“To subvert the victory their opponent (National Conference), they (BJP) want to use rotation of assembly seats as a weapon against their opposition,” alleged Rana.
He said that the Legislative Assembly in its two amendments had decided with two/third majority that rotation of assembly seats and delimitation will be done in 2026.
“Both amendments were challenged in 2010 and High Court of Jammu and Kashmir upheld the amendments of Legislative Assembly. And, in 2011, Supreme Court of India in a case Bhim Singh V/S J&K State, Supreme Court (SC) also upheld neither two amendments of J&K Legislative Assembly in which neither delimitation nor rotation of assembly seats can be done before 2026.
Rana said that “The decision on rotation of seats or delimitation only can be taken in the State Legislative Assembly with two/third majority.” “Since Jammu and Kashmir is under Governor Rule; and Governor Satya Paul Malik possess complete powers of legislatures, BJP trying for rotation of seats because they know they will be defeated in seats like Vijaypur, Nagrota, Billawar, Bishnah, Kishtwar, Ramnagar, and Akhnoor.
“Prior to election BJP has accepted their defeat. As a part of delegation, we met delegation Governor,” he added. He said that Governor has assured them “He will not exercise the extra-ordinary powers to make any change in constitutional.”
Devinder Singh Rana “Governor has given assurance that under Governor Rule the constitutional issues whether it is in courts or outside courts, Governor Administration will not make changes or touch it.”
“We except basic constitutional structure of Jammu and Kashmir are not touched,” he added. As all rights of legislators are with the Governor, an impression is being given that constitutional issues of J&K will be interfered including rotation of seats.
From some times, he said, “Attempts are being made to bring some changes in provisions of J&K’s constitutional status.” On December 19 Governor Rule is going to end.
He claimed that BJP has recommended six to seven seats where they have accepted their defeat before the conduct of assembly elections. To subvert the victory of their opponent, BJP has adopted a toll of rotation of seats as weapon.
Conduct elections
Devinder Singh Rana said that “We have requested Governor that elections should be conducted immediately so that people can elect their Government.”