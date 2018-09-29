NC open to joining hands with PDP on Art 35-A: Altaf

‘Omar can decide on tie-up with PDP for Govt formation’
‘Omar can decide on tie-up with PDP for Govt formation’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
In a positive reaction to Altaf Bukhari’s willingness for tie up with National Conference for government formation, senior National Conference leader and MLA Kangan Mian ALtaf said National Conference is open to joining hands with PDP to safeguard Article 35-A and fight communal forces but stated that decision to ally with PDP lies with Omar Abdullah.
“The suggestion of NC and PDP joining hands for joint fight on Article 35-A and against communal forces in Jammu and Kashmir made by senior PDP leader is a welcome move. The NC vice president Omar Abdullah can decide whether to join hands with PDP to form coalition government in the State,” Altaf said.
He said forming a government and stitching an alliance with PDP is not an easy job. “It is very difficult keeping in view the present political scenario in the state”.
“So only Omar Abdullah can decide whether to align with PDP to form the government to jointly defend Article 35-A and fighting communal forces in the state,” he added. KNS