About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC only alternative to take state out of mess: Pardesi

Published at December 11, 2018 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)354views


Srinagar, Dec 10:

National Conference held a workers convention in Sonwar constituency which was convened by Ahsan Pardesi Provincial Vice President Kashmir Youth National Conference.
According to a statement issued here the convention was presided over by Peer Afaaq, District President Srinagar and attended by both block office bearers of Sonwar constituency. Afaq on the occasion said PDP’s false promises and breach of trust has pushed state towards the worst situation ever.
“In partnership with PDP, BJP tried it's best to erode special status of the state and left no stone unturned to break Kashmir economically. Ahsan pardesi on the occasion said National Conference is the only political party which can bring state out of present morass. Pardesi said Omar Abdullah is the only leader who can bring peace and development back to the State. “We pledge to take state out of present grim situation to most desirable state of nation by strengthening hands of Omar Abdullah,” he said. Ahsan thanked workers and supporters for making the convention a success.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top