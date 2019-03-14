NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Thursday said the party will not meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) team in Srinagar.

J&KNC has decided not to meet the ECI delegation, a party spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the party has already made its position clear on LS and LA elections in the state.

" Our demand of having simultaneous Assembly and LS elections in the state in our earlier meetings with the ECI team remains as it is," it said.

On Monday ECI announced seven-phase parliamentary elections, but decided not to hold assembly polls in JK.

Meanwhile, the ECI-appointed three “special observers” will arrive in Srinagar today to“assess the ground situation” for holding the State elections amid amid criticism over decision to withhold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.