NC not telling anyone about PM’s response: Rasheed

August 02, 2019

Let NC clear its stand whether it wants all-party meeting or not

Asking National Conference to tell people of the state what was the Prime Ministers response to the issues including safeguarding article 35A and 370, Peoples United Front (PUF) leader and AIP president, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed has said people were anxious to know about the outcome of their meeting with the Prime Minister.

In a statement issued here, Rasheed said “While NC had claimed that its three parliamentarians will meet the Prime Minister but due to reasons are known better to them the MP from north Kashmir was missing in the meeting.”

Party has just claimed of expressing its concerns before the Prime Minister but has not said so far a single word about Prime Ministers response to the sensitive issues and deployment of additional troops in the valley. Let Omar Abdullah not forget that he avoided all-party meet citing the reason that first he must know the response and the intentions of the Union Government. Now when NC delegation has preferred to ignore all other political parties and went alone to know PM’s views and intentions over the the issue, Omar Abdullah is morally bound to tell the people and other political parties about the intentions of the Union Government”.

Rasheed urged NC leadership to reveal the full details of the meeting with the Prime Minister without wasting time, so that a collective effort now onwards can be initiated and finalized.