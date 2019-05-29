NC MPs to take oath in Kashmiri language

May 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, and its winning candidates from south Kashmir and north Kashmir, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone would take oath as Members of Parliament in Kashmiri language.

The sources said noted Kashmiri singer Waheed Jeelani on Tuesday had a discussion over the issue with NC President and three time chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah over the issue.

They said Jeelani, who had joined NC in January, during a meeting, asked the father-son duo of passing instructions to its party leaders to take oath in Kashmiri language which the due unanimously agreed to.

Kashmiri is a language from the Dardic subgroup of Indo-Aryan languages and spoken primarily by the Kashmiris in the Kashmir valley and Chenab valley of Jammu Kashmir.

There are about 6.8 million speakers of Kashmiri and related dialects in Jammu Kashmir and amongst the Kashmiri diaspora worldwide, and about 130,000 in the Neelam and Leepa valleys of Pakistan administered Kashmir.

The Kashmiri language is one of the 22 scheduled languages of India, and is a part of the eighth Schedule in the constitution of the Jammu Kashmir.

Along with other regional languages mentioned in the Sixth Schedule, as well as Hindi and Urdu, the Kashmiri language is to be developed in the State.

Most Kashmiri speakers use Urdu or English as a second language.

Since November 2008, the Kashmiri language has been made a compulsory subject in all government schools in the Valley up to secondary level.