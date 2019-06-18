NC MPs take oath in Kashmiri

June 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP’s Jitendra, Jugal take oath in Dogri

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, along with the party’s two victorious candidates from Kashmir took oath as Members of Parliament (MP) in Kashmiri language on Monday.

Alongside NC veteran, the first time MPs, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, who was elected from south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Muhammad Akbar Lone, who won from north Kashmir’s Baramulla also took oath in Kashmiri.

Taking to Rising Kashmir over phone from New Delhi, Justice Masoodi, that the NC MPs decided to take oath in Kashmiri.

“We took oath in Kashmiri. We had prepared a Kashmiri version of it. And all of us read it on the floor of the House when our turn came,” Masoodi said.

"It was Akbar saheb who first took the oath as his aisle number was 135, followed by Dr Sahib (Farooq Abdullah) 136 and then came my number,” Masoodi said.

He said many MPs rather than opting for English choose to take oath in their respective native languages.

“It was an amalgam of languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Dogri, English. A full display of India’s diversity,” he said.

Abdullah after taking his oath in Kashmiri added a line in English in the end. "And I Thank God for this. May I be able to serve the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile BJP MPs from Udhampur and Jammu, Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore , took oath in Dogri, while the party’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from Ladakh seat took oath in English.

Kashmiri is a language from the Dardic subgroup of Indo-Aryan languages and spoken primarily by the Kashmiris in the Kashmiri Valley and Chenab valley of Jammu Kashmir.

There are about 6.8 million speakers of Kashmiri and related dialects in Jammu and Kashmir and amongst the Kashmiri diaspora worldwide, and about 130,000 in the Neelam and Leepa Valleys of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

The Kashmiri language is one of the 22 scheduled languages of India, and is a part of the eighth schedule of the constitution of the Jammu Kashmir. Most Kashmiri speakers use Urdu or English as a second language.

Since November 2008, the Kashmiri language has been made a compulsory subject in all government schools in the Valley up to secondary level. It was the second time Abdullah took oath in Kashmiri language. In 2017 after winning the by-poll of Srinagar parliamentary seat, Abdullah choose his native language to take oath in the parliament.

The first session of the 17-th Lok Sabha began on Monday with pro tem Speaker Virendra Singh administering the oath to members. The oath taking will also continue on Tuesday.