NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Three Members of Parliament (MP) from National Conference (NC) Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him about the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

The NC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone discussed the prevailing situation in the valley with Modi in the aftermath of speculations about the abrogation of Article 35-A, sources said.

Speculations are rife in the valley forthe past many days about the possible revocation of the Article 35A that defines “permanent resident” of the state and gives them special rights.

The speculations dominated the narrative in Kashmir after several government orders were circulated doing rounds on the social media and the additional deployment of paramilitary forces in the valley.