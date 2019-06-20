NC leaders visit family of slain SHO Arshad Khan

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party delegation led by party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani visited the house of slain Police officer Arshad Khan at Balgarden, Karan Nagar to share the sorrow of the grief-stricken family.

Party’s provincial president while condoling with the grieved family members prayed for peace to the soul of late police officer. While extending condolences he said, “The jinxed fate of our state has snatched thousands of families of their loved ones. I pay my earnest homage to the departed soul; I salute his valor and determination. Meantime I pray to almighty to give much needed strength to the grief stricken family members to bear the inconsolable loss. We are grateful to such brave hearts who are sacrificing their precious lives in the line of duty.”

Provincial president was accompanied by central secretary Irfan Shah, district president Peer Afaq and other party functionaries.