NC leaders desperately trying to woo BJP leadership: Vakil

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday said that those leaders who accused us of having ties with the BJP are now falling over themselves to woo the same BJP leadership.

In a statement on Sunday Vakil said, “It is ironic how the leaders who targeted and accused us of being allies of the BJP are queuing up to present bouquets to the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders, requesting the PMO for an early appointment. The same parties and leaders who whipped up the rhetoric against the BJP in the Kashmir Valley are now falling over themselves to meet and greet the same BJP leadership whom they spew venom against in the election campaign.”

Accusing NC of duplicity Vakil said hypocrisy has been the trademark of NC's politics in Kashmir and the father-son duo are once again trying to hoodwink the people.




