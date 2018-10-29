NC leaders condole demises

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of veteran party workers Inder Singh Rana of Chassana Gool and Kasturi Lal of Marh and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.
In a statement, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Provincial President Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, senior NC leaders and former ministers, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and Abdul Gani Malik, Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir and other leaders also condoled the demise of Inder Singh Rana and Kasturi Lal and prayed for peace to the departed souls, the spokesman added.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Inder Singh Rana, who tirelessly worked for strengthening the party at the grass roots level,” Abdul Gani Malik said.
Ajay Sadhotra described Kasturi Lal as a dedicated activist who worked for over two decades as Block Secretary of National Conference and laid an imprint of public service, the spokesman added.