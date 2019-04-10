NC leaders caution people against communal forces

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Several National Conference leaders on Tuesday cautioned people against the attempts made to divide the society on communal lines.

As per a statement, NC’s Scheduled Caste Cell Co-Chairman Vijay Lochan on Tuesday cautioned against alleged whipping of communal and sectarian passions for vote politics, saying politics of hate is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing workers at Village Dewangarh in Suchetgarh Constituency Lochan blamed the BJP for “dividing the society on communal and caste lines” and urged the people “to keep watch against such machinations, which are not good for harmonious growth of the society”.

“Time has come when secular people must unite and rise against forces inimical to peace and tranquility in a state like Jammu and Kashmir which has passed through most difficult times.”

He stressed on need for strengthening the bonds between various sections of the society, which have all along strived for peace and social justice.

He also called for bridging the wedge between people of various faiths, saying this is the only answer to those who want to fragment society into bits and pieces for furthering their political agenda.

Lochan urged the progressive people of the state to ensure victory of the secular forces in the ongoing elections to the Lok Sabha. He sought vote and support for the Congress candidates Raman Bhalla for Jammu-Poonch Constituency and Vikramaditya Singh for the Udhampur-Kathua- Doda seat.

National Conference leaders Gurdeep Singh Sasan , Dr Gagan Bhagat and Daljeet Sharma Provincial Secretary Jammu also appealed to the people for strengthening “secular forces and isolating the elements creating wedge in the society with eye on votes”.

Intensifying door-to-door campaign in favour of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla in the R S Pura segment of Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency, the Provincial Vice President Gurdeep Singh Sasan said that “vote to him will be support to principle based secular politics, which has been vitiated by the BJP, especially during the past five years”.

Sasan lashed out at the BJP for allegedly “ignoring the demand about formation of Minority Commission in the State for redressing the grievances of the minorities especially the Sikhs, who are being denied their rights for quite a long”. “They also failed in assuaging the urges and aspirations of the PaK refugees”, he said and referred to the one time settlement package recommended by the National Conference led government to the Centre.

The Provincial Vice President castigated the BJP for plunging Jammu and Kashmir into “unprecedented political uncertainty”, saying “National Conference alone can steer it to peace and stability”.

National Conference leader Dr Gagan Bhagat decried the what he termed as “fascist tendencies of the BJP and urged the people to foil these by maintaining unity and tranquility”.

“Polarization is detrimental to the secular ethos of the state and people must come forward in a big way in the ensuing elections and isolate these forces once forever.”