NC leader concerned over closure of roads in Billawar area

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU FEBRUARY 21-
National Conference Provincial Secretary, Jammu and former MLC Sheikh Bashir Ahmed on Thursday expressed grave concern over the closure of roads from Billawar to Lohai Block Headquarter and Billawar Kali to Nelu Malhar due to weather vagaries for the past nearly three weeks.
In a statement, he said that this has hugely affected the mobility of people and transportation of essentials.
“The recent weather conditions and rains have affected the utility services as well causing lot of miseries to the people on account of power and drinking water”, Sheikh Bashir said adding that other services like health also need to be made fully functional for meeting the medical requirements of the people.
He sought immediate opening of these roads and making all out efforts to upgrade these to ensure round the year vehicular movement.
The people, especially those of remote and far-flung areas, were hugely suffering on account of utility services, which are in a highly dilapidated condition, Sheikh Bashir said, urging the Governor’s Administration to take effective measures in restoration of infrastructure and maintaining adequate stocks of rations at the sale outlets.