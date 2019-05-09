NC leader challenges presidential order amendment in HC

May 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

A fresh petition was moved before High Court by senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar seeking declaration of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and Constitution (Application to JK) Amendment Order, 2019, as unconstitutional.

The court of Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notice to Government of India (GoI) through Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Union Cabinet through Cabinet Secretary, and J&K government through Chief Secretary.

Sagar in his petition filed through counsel Aijaz Ahmad Chisti stated that whenever a President's Rule is declared under Article 356 of the Constitution of India in any State, the functions of the State government vest with the President and the power of Legislature that is the power to make or amend laws vests with the Parliament.

“It is only the Parliament which can make or amend any law during the President's Rule. In that view of the matter, it was not the President but the Parliament which could amend a State Law,” states the petition.

It further states that Article 357 also provides a mechanism, where under Parliament can delegate its power to the President.

“It would however require the Parliament to pass an act in delegating such power to the President. When such an act is passed by the Parliament it is only thereafter that the President gets the power to amend a State law,” reads the petition.

The petition states that Article 356 falls under XVIII of the Constitution of India and deals with emergency provisions.

“Such provisions are quite different from the general powers vested in the State or Central government,” it stated.

The petition stated that President of India, after having issued Proclamation under Article 370 of the Constitution of India, had no power to amend J&K Reservation Act, 2004, which is a State Act, by issuing the Ordinance in exercise of the powers purportedly vested m him under Section 9,1 of the Constitution of J&K.

“In 1992 also, when the State was under President's Rule, Parliament passed J&K State Legislature (Delegation of Powers) Act, 1992, pursuant to which, the President made an amendment in J&K Public Safety Act,” it stated.

The petitioner has prayed that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; and Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019, be declared as unconstitutional and be accordingly quashed and struck down.

The petitioner has also prayed that the respondents be directed to not to give effect to the amendments made assailed in the writ petition till disposal of the writ petition.