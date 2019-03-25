NC kick starts election campaign in Srinagar, Budgam

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday said that ensuing Lok Sabha election is about protecting status of the state saying that need of the hour is to ensure victory of party president from Srinagar parliamentary constituency with a huge margin.

Political advisor to party vice president Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday kicked off a door to door campaign from Umar colony, Bahar colony, Sheikh colony, Nowshehra, Lal bazaar areas of Zadibal Constituency in Srinagar.

While interacting with the people Tanvir said that the ensuing elections are the semi finals against the forces as are hell bent to destroy the Art 370, Art 35A, which are the articles of faith for us. “People in these elections have to come out in large numbers to ensure that Dr. Sahib secures a victory with a huge margin. This time we are going to vote for the identity and integrity of our state.”

Tanvir said that the reckless policies, misgovernment and nepotism in the former PDP government are still afresh in the explicit memories of people. “PDP by hobnobbing with BJP destroyed our state. The embrace of PDP with BJP put the state to flames. Besides plunging the state into chaos, it is the development that became the first casualty of BJP-PDP coalition. Now it is time to makes amends to the wrongs committed by BJP-PDP.”

Among others Tanvir Sadiq was accompanied by block president Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Dar, youth president Imran Dar, vice president Qayoom Anchari.

Meanwhile party’s Central Secretary Irfan shah along with district President Peer Afaq addressed various public meets at Qamarwari and Mujgund areas of Srinagar. They reiterated the party’s resolve of fighting the communal forces and asked people to come put in huge numbers to ensure victory of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.



