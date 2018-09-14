‘NC is taking U-turn to bail out New Delhi’

Srinagar 13 Sept:
Terming Omer Abdullah’s statement that NC has not asked people to boycott upcoming Municipal and Panchayat Polls as unfortunate and disgusting, AIP President Er. Rasheed said that NC has yet again changed its colors and all those who participated in the All party meeting convened by Farooq Abdullah should clear their stand whether they subscribe to the views of Omer Abdullah or not. In a statement issued on Thursday Er. Rasheed said, “From Omer Abdullah’s statement that party has not asked people to boycott, it is obvious that NC is misleading people, trying to keep New Delhi in good humor but at the same time befooling Kashmiris and stabbing them yet again.”
Er Rasheed said, “First by rejecting the electoral process NC tried to create sensationalism and diverted attention from the huge damage caused to the party as a result of Farooq Abdullah chanting ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai’ slogans publically and now is taking a u-turn to bailout New Delhi.”
He advised Omer Abdullah to show some respect towards the sentiments of Kashmiri people and appealed other parties who participated in the all party meet to come clean over the issue.
Dental clinic sealed after govt supplies, expired drugs recovered
Anantnag, Sep 13 (GNS): The officials of the health department on Thursday sealed private clinic of a doctor after recovering hospital supplies and expired drugs from the premises.
Officials told news agency Global News Service (GNS) said that acting on the directions of CMO Anantnag, a team of health officials raided the private clinic of dental surgeon Dr Shabnum at Janglat Mandi this afternoon and recovered hospital supplies and expired drugs from the premises. Dr Shabnum is currently posted at PHC Achabal.
“The team sealed the clinic and also seized the equipments which are meant for dental use for spoiled condition,” an official, who was part of the team, has told GNS.
He said that the report will be submitted to the CMO for further necessary action.
“There is always a high risk of spread of Hepatitis C when spoiled equipments are used in treatment,” the official said.
CMO Anantnag Dr Fazil Kochak confirmed to GNS that on his directions the team of officers raided the clinic.