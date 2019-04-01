NC is a party of thieves, shelters tainted bureaucrats: Ansari

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Slamming National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior Peoples Conference leader and former cabinet minister, Moulvi Imran Reza Ansari on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir wasn’t a property inherited by Abdullahs.

“It is not Omar Abdullah's rule or his father’s rule. Kashmir is not their property. If it is, they should show it. Otherwise they should stop speaking the non-sense,” he said.

According to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), hitting hard at Omar, Ansari alleged Omar Abdullah's house was the “house of murderers”. “Those who go to his house return in ambulance. And half an hour later, they die. Do not you remember the case of Muhammad Yousuf?” Ansari added.

He said people should vote cautiously. "These people are responsible for everything in Kashmir. They took out even kidneys of people,” he said. He said the JKPC is a new alternative for people and this has frustrated the NC. “We do what we say,” he said.

Alleging that NC was a party of thieves, Ansari said “all the bureaucrat thieves and other looters are seeking refuge in NC, because they know only thieves will give them shelter.”

