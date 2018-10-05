NC indulging in misinformation campaign against local body polls: BJP

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit hit out at the National Conference on Friday, saying it was "rattled" by the exposure of its misdeeds and was resorting to a misinformation campaign against the local body polls.
Anil Gupta, the spokesperson of the state unit, said people were angry with the NC and its "cadre has deserted" because without caring for the aspirations of workers at the grassroots, the party announced boycotting the local body elections in the state "to safeguard dynastic fiefdom".
"The NC is rattled by the BJP's relentless exposure of its misdeeds and are playing with people's sentiments for sake of vote bank politics leading to the current level of anger and disgruntlement. The NC has resorted to a misinformation campaign backed by bundles of repeated lies," the spokesman said.
The NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the two major parties in Kashmir Valley – have decided to boycott panchayat and urban local body elections over a legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution, which accords special privileges to the state's permanent residents.
The parties have demanded the central government led by the BJP clear its stand on it and take "effective steps" to protect it.
Gupta ridiculed the statement of a senior NC leader that the BJP was "redefining democracy in J&K", saying the NC "has been the biggest beneficiary of unopposed victory in elections in the state".
But the BJP's victory is an "eyesore" for the NC leadership because of the ever-growing popularity of the party all across the state, Gupta said in a statement.
A number of BJP candidates for civic body polls in Jammu and Kashmir have been declared elected unopposed.
More than 150 candidates were declared elected unopposed in Kashmir Valley Wednesday. Thirteen candidates of the BJP won unopposed in Shopian district.