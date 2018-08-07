NC holds protests across Jammu region

Accuses BJP of betraying Dogras
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
National Conference on Monday held massive protests across the Jammu region against attempts of repealing Article 35A.
In a statement, a spokesman said a dharna was staged at the historic and heritage Raghunath Mandir Chowk in the heart of the Capital City of Jammu, where protesters, carrying placards for retention of the Article 35A, torched effigies of the BJP.
The party workers, led by District National Conference President Jammu Urban, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, took out a procession from the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan and held protests at Raghunath Bazar, raising slogans in favour of Article 35A.
Similar protests were held across the region with National Conference leaders taking the BJP head on for its duplicity and sinister designs of trampling the unique identity of the State, especially the Jammu region, irrespective of religion and caste, which will be hit most in the event of diluting Article 35A, the spokesman said.
He said that at Kalakote, the protests were led by former minister Ajay Sadhotra and Central Secretary Th Rachpal Singh.
They assailed the BJP for trampling unique and special identity of the State in the Union of India, particularly compromising with the legitimate interests of the Jammu region that will ultimately face the brunt of the affluent business houses and influx of job usurpers of youth in the eventuality of weakening or repealing of Article 35A, the spokesman added.
While leading protesters in Kishtwar, the spokesman added, former minister Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo pledged that National Conference will fight tooth and nail the forces inimical to special identity of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the people of the State will unitedly fight the machinations of weakening the special status of the state.
At Doda, the spokesman said, former minister Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy led the protests and accused the BJP of indulging in hate politics.
He said the people of Jammu, having unflinching faith in its “inclusive ethos, will fight tooth and nail the divisive forces and offer any sacrifice for preserving the special identity of the State”.
Provincial President Youth National Conference Ajaz Jan led the protests in Poonch and castigated the BJP for “playing dubious role in harming the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by creating wedge in the society on the basis of region and religion”.
Qazi Jalal-ud-Din while leading the protests at Inderwal said Jammu region is taking a sigh of relief after the end of nightmarish era of misgovernance, which will go in the annals of history as a bad patch.
In Rajouri, District President Shaffat Khan led the protests and took the BJP head on for indulging in misinformation campaign in a bid to hoodwink public opinion.
NC Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kour Dogra addressed the protesters at Samba and said that Jammu being in close vicinity of the northern States and having immense economic potential in pilgrim tourism sector cannot afford its economy to be dominated by the people of other states.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan District President Urban Jammu Dharamveer Singh Jamwal accused the BJP as “main factor” behind overt and covert attempts to get Article 35A scrapped.
He described BJP as an “outfit of exploiters, agitators and non-performers, which left deep bruises and scars on the psyche of the Jammu region by indulging in loot, corruption, nepotism and favouritsm during its over three years misrule”.
At Nagrota Bazar, the protesters led by National Conference Block President Rameshwar Dutta castigated the BJP for its dubious role and actions against the interests of the Jammu region.
The spokesman said that the SC Cell of the National Conference led by Co-Chairperson Vijay Lochan held protests at Nagri in Kathua district and adopted a resolution to strengthen the special identity of Jammu and Kashmir and preservation of Article 35A.
The various other leaders, as per the spokesman, while addressing protest rallies, said the BJP’s “character assassination drive will not stop the well wishers of the region talk about the Dogra pride and strive for safeguarding its glorious heritage”.
They said the people of Jammu can see through the dirty game-plan of the BJP, which in a fit of desperation and frustration is behaving like embarrassed cat that takes solace in scratching poles, the spokesman added.