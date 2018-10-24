NC hits streets, demands action against culprits

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 23:
National Conference (NC) Tuesday hit streets in Srinagar against Kulgam civilian killings demanding identification and punishment of the culprits.
The protest rally spearheaded by NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar started from party headquarters toward Raj Bhawan but was thwarted by Police just a stone’s throw from the party’s Nawai Subh office.
However, NC leaders staged a sit-in protest blocking the main road adjacent to Radio Kashmir office, asking the Police contingent to allow them to move toward Raj Bhawan.
Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said the decision of authorities not to allow the party’s peaceful protest rally was proof of the level of “State’s terrorism”.
“There is mayhem in Kashmir valley. People from Chenab Valley to Pir Panjal region are protesting the civilian killings yet the voices under democratic set-up are being muzzled,” he said.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NC General Secretary said, “His government is crushing Kashmiri people by showering bullets on them. They are forcing every Kashmiri to hit streets in protest by such policies of oppression and suppression.”
Sagar said instead of defusing anger and alienation among the youth in particular and Kashmiri people in general, Prime Minister Modi-led government was leaving no stone unturned to oppress Kashmiri people.
“They conducted these sham local bodies polls in which nobody voted. Their first priority should have been to normalize the situation here,” Sagar said. “Employing the ‘Israeli policy’ will not work in Kashmir.”
He said to take Kashmir out of the present “morass”, Government of India (GoI) needs to hold dialogue with all stakeholders including the Hurriyat and other ‘resistance leadership’.
“We have always been advocates of peace and dialogue process,” Sagar said. “But this government’s policies are diametrically opposite to what is needed on the ground in the Valley.”
Referring to the visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he said, “Home Minister Rajnath Singh is here at a time when the Valley is burning and those protesting against this are being stopped by Police. What is the fun of his visit then?”
Raising anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slogans along with slogans demanding identification and punishment to the culprits involved in the killing of civilians in Kulgam, the NC youth wing leaders including NC Youth Wing President Salman Sagar were detained by Police when they tried to cross the barricades set up by Police.
Speaking on the occasion, NC Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) must realise that they were also a part of the society that was bleeding in pain.
“They (JKP) should have allowed us to move forward. A time will come when everybody will be answerable to the common populace of Kashmir,” he said.
Kamal said the party would not tolerate the treatment meted out to the people of Kashmir.
“NC sowed the seeds of democracy in the State,” Kamal said. “Unfortunately, the democracy here has reached such a low that the same party isn’t allowed to peacefully protest civilian killings.”
He said the Home Minister should tell NC workers as to which law they had broken for being detained by the Police.
The rally was attended by senior NC leaders Nasir Aslam Wani; Mohammad Akbar Lone; Shamima Firdous; Altaf Wani; Imran Nabi Dar; Bashir Veeri; Saifullah Mir; Ali Muhammad Dar; Mubarak Gul; Abdul Majeed Larmi; Tanvir Sadiq; Javed Dar and Irfan Shah.
On Sunday, seven civilians were killed in Laroo hamlet of Kulgam district after a gunfight between government forces and militants in the area.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com