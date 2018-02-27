NC hits out at PDP for ‘nepotism, favouritism’ in Govt

‘SRO 202 is ‘SRO-420’ for PDP workers, CM’s relatives’
‘SRO 202 is ‘SRO-420’ for PDP workers, CM’s relatives’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
Opposition National Conference on Monday hit out at ruling PDP over selection of son of party vice-president Sartaj Madni and cousin of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for executive officer in J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) and appointments of other blue eyed guys and alleged that SRO 202 for educated youth is now ‘SRO 420’ for PDP leaders and CM’s relatives.
“As per the SRO-202, which was implemented in 2015, a person appointed under these rules must be initially on probation for five years and after completion of the five-year period, shall be declared as permanent. During the initial five-year service, the appointee was entitled to a minimum pay scale of Rs 50000 to Rs 7000,” NC leader Tanvir Sadiq and party chief spokesman Junaid Mattu said during a joint press conference at party headquarters, here.
NC chief spokesman said there was clear cut proof of CM and her aides’ involvement in mass corruption and nepotism.
“The employment schemes have been converted into PDP schemes,” he said while referring to appointment of Madni’s son and Mehbooba’s cousin Syed Aroot Madni as executive officer in KVIB.
Sadiq said the Chief Minister ordered probe into irregularities in KVIB selection list after pressure from the opposition.
“Now they are saying it has been withdrawn since Aroot has given up the job. If somebody resorts to theft and later repents, it doesn’t mean he will be exonerated,” he said adding, “Aroot didn’t quit the job offer because of high moral ground. He resigned because all his certificates were fake.”
“Would Chief Minister tell whether Aroot’s wife was appointed in Jammu and Kashmir bank,” he said.
He said youth are being genuinely pushed to the walls.
“The Kashmir youth who are taking up arms is the government’s failure. Those who sought votes for change have ruined the career of thousands of Kashmiri qualified youth,” he added.
NC chief spokesman Junaid Mattu said KVIB is not the only corporation where such nepotism and irregularities took place. “Other organizations or departments are functioning in similar manner in the present regime.”
He said irregularities and nepotism has taken place in other department or organizations including J&K bank, Waqf Board, JK Sports Council and Social Welfare department.
“Those who are the kith and kin of PDP legislators or leaders have been appointed in these departments, leaving the deserving and qualified candidates to lurch,” he said adding, “We have ample proof against the PDP and BJP legislators, who have appointed their kith and kin on various posts in various departments”.
Mattu demanded judicial probe against such loopholes and nepotism.
Terming SRO-220 as ‘SRO-420’ for PDP workers and CM’s relatives, the NC chief spokesman said various political workers and relatives of legislators including Mehbooba were appointed under SRO-220 but it is astonishing that the appointees are getting over Rs 40,000 salaries per month. “I am surprised where from the Finance Minister is getting such huge amount for the kith and kin of PDP”.
He alleged that the schemes meant for youth have turned into the ‘PDP schemes’ as the schemes are not being given to the youth who are either sportsman or deserving.
Alleging that government is befooling people especially youth, the NC leaders asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to come clear against the allegations levelled against her party leaders and her.
In a tweet, Mattu alleged that Wazeer-e-Khala referring to CM Mehbooba has appointed niece of PDP’s Ruler Development Minister as media consultant in National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).
In another tweet, he alleged that senior BJP leader and Speaker Kavinder Gupta’s daughter was appointed as dental surgeon under NHM against an “available post that magically appeared”.
0 Comment(s)