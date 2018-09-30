NC hits back at Madhav

‘BJP Govt failed to normalize JK situation’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
National Conference (NC) Saturday rejected the statement of BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav as an attempt to conceal the failures of BJP-led government at New Delhi to normalize the situation in Jammu Kashmir.
Rubbishing the Madhav’s assertions, NC chief spokesman Aga Ruhullah in a statement issued here said the BJP itself was in a liaison with former extremists.
“Thus they did not have the moral authority to make uncouth and false allegations against NC,” he said.
Ruhullah said most candidates that BJP had given tickets to in the upcoming ULB polls come from fringe and had shady backgrounds.
“And they have the audacity to question our integrity,” he said.
The NC chief spokesman said such statements by BJP leadership show how ignorant and confused they were about the prevailing ground situation in the State.
“NC hasn’t made any surrender before anybody and we have lost scores of our functionaries since the onset of militancy,” he said.
Ruhullah said history bears witness to the fact that NC had never been an aggressor.
“NC suffered and suffered fatally during the last three decades,” he said. “Thousands of our workers and leaders have fallen to bullets of militants in all these years.”
The NC chief spokesperson said the party’s rank and file endorses the recent working group recommendations and would abide by the decision of not participating in the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls.
“People will give BJP a befitting reply and the sparse polling will ensure that NC was not in the fray,” he said.
Taking a dig at Ram Madhav’s comments, Ruhullah said NC does not believe in violence and has continued its struggle through peaceful means.
“The brutal mass lynching throughout India reveals who supports violence,” he said. “It is the RSS –BJP combine that uses coercion and violence to grind its own axe not us.”
Reacting to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Altaf Bukhari’s statement wherein he had said that both PDP and NC should form a government in unison, the NC chief spokesman said the party had unilaterally offered support to PDP after 2014 elections which they had declined.
“Our party is not after power and chair, the apprehensions on our part about BJP being in power stand vindicated today,” he said. “If anybody wants to join, the doors of NC are open to anyone who seeks to strengthen Article 370 and Article 35-A.”