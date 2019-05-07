About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC has no moral authority to lecture anybody over protection of Article 370/35-A: Beg

 Senior leader and former parliamentarian, Dr. Mehboob Beg Monday said that there has been much debate on the historical opportunities that may have presented themselves for a possible resolution of the Kashmir issue, the National Conference would do well to introspect in this regard. “Did Sheikh Sahab not ‘hurriedly’ agree to take-over as ‘Chief Minister’ and not ‘Wazir-e-azam’ despite advice to the contrary? Would Kashmir’s future not have been different had he listened to the Counsel provided? He had the support and confidence of the masses to drive their future, he chose to secure his own.”
“I have put the historic perspective before the people, not once, but on quite a few occasions, the historians/political commentators are free to do their research. Another vital opportunity came their way in 1996 when Dr.Farooq Abdullah had a two-third majority in the J&K Assembly. Did he not squander-away that mandate? Could he not have pushed for ‘concrete measures’ before taking oath? What was done when J&K Assembly’s ‘autonomy resolution’ was debunked? All of this needs to be put before the people and they can judge on their own, these are cold facts, no ‘political’ response to this will suffice,” Beg said.
He said that National Conference does not have the moral authority to lecture anybody over protection of Article 370/35-A. “We have heard the National Conference Vice-president admit and accept having stuck with the BJP while they undertook and executed the worst pogrom in 2002 in Gujarat, should they not apologize for the lost opportunities in 1975 and 1996? It would be far more gracious if they introspect and apologize rather than sermonizing on the preservation and protection of Article 370 and 35-A.”
“The PDP, unlike the NC of 1996 did not have the numbers on its side and yet made the mighty Govt of India led by the BJP to agree to the Agenda of Alliance. PDP, by way of the Agenda of Alliance, made the BJP agree on talking to Pakistan and the separatists, made them agree on return of power projects, the BJP was made to agree on not tampering with the ‘special status’ of the state.

;