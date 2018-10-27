NC hails Governor, MLA for Degree College in Nagrota

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 26:
National Conference office bearers and workers on Thursday expressed their gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik for sanctioning a Government Degree College for Nagrota.
“It is a Diwali ahead of Diwali”, the Block President National Conference, Rameshwar Dutt said, while congratulating the people, adding that the dream has finally come true.
Dutt recalled the efforts put in by Devender Singh Rana at every forum and by knocking every door to have a college in the constituency, in view of deep urge among boys and girls to pursue higher academics.
He said the college at door-steps will give further boost to education across the constituency, rich of talent and caliber.
Dutt and other NC office bearers including Joginder Lal,Kulbushan Singh, Sham Singh, Kaushal Sharma particularly congratulated the youth, hoping that the setting up of the college will go a long way in quenching the academic thirst of the youth, the spokesman said.
They said this is yet another feather in the cap of the MLA in getting the legitimate requirements of the constituency met, added the spokesman.