NC formally breaks ties with Congress in Kargil

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference District Committee Kargil has ended its alliance with Indian National Congress District Committee in the LAHDC Kargil and formed a new alliance with PDP, Kargil Unit. This has surprised many as NC and PDP are the two principal opposition regional parties in J&K. The two parties (INC and NC) were in an alliance from last 8 months at LAHDC level, to manage the affairs of local government in Kargil.

Sources said that the decision of NC to part ways with Congress has surprised many in Kargil. Congress District President and former Executive Councillor, Nasir Hussain Munshi told CNS that it was an abrupt decision that has shocked Congress party. He said even Coordination Committee was formed to resolve internal issues between the two parties. He said NC has breached the agreement of alliance.

CEC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, said that his party took this decision to bring some changes in the Council—using the powers invested in him by the LAHDC Act and brought necessary changes. He further said that the reshuffling will bear no effect on the present strength in the Council, and his party is ready to show the majority if required.