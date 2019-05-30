NC for spot police recruitment of rural youth: Rana

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President , Devender Singh Rana, on Wednesday sought on-the-spot police recruitment of rural youth in Jammu and Kashmir, saying this will be a major initiative in tackling burgeoning unemployment problem in the state.

“Unemployment has taken alarming proportions by touching whopping figure of 8.50 lakh unemployed youth as compared to nearly 4.50 in 2014,” Rana, as per a statement, said while paying tributes to Kuldeep Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who laid down his life in service of the nation at District Police Lines Doda this day in 2002.

Rana said that Omar Abdullah-led government had launched on-the-spot recruitment in the police during his tenure and in Nagrota Assembly Constituency 100 youth were recruited in 2014.

“Such an initiative had rekindled hope among the unemployed, especially enterprising youth, who were longing for making a career in the belt force.”

He said this process should again be resumed, which was blocked during the BJP-PDP government, resulting in choking of job avenues to the youth. He said rural youth could be asset for any belt force given their physical standards.

“I hope that the Governor’s Administration will pick up the thread in this regard and go for a massive on spot recruitment process in the rural and border areas.”

He said tacking unemployment has to be a priority for any dispensation, especially in a state like Jammu and Kashmir which has limited scope in the private and corporate sector due to absence of industries and big business houses.

“In this context, he referred to the path breaking initiatives like SKEPWY besides initiatives like Udaan and Himaayat programmes launched by the Omar led government in conjunction with leading public and private sector companies and said the talented youth had got inspiring placements on their merit.”

He said efforts were set in motion to open up new vistas of opportunities for the educated unemployed but the previous BJP partnered coalition government abandoned the employability programmes due to political myopism.

“Once getting a mandate in the ensuing assembly elections, National Conference government will flag spot recruitment in police and filling up of vacancies in various departments on the fast-track basis as top priority,” Rana said.

Paying tributes to Kuldeep Kumar at a solemn function in his native village of Gundla in Nagrota Assembly Constituency, the Provincial President said “the nation will remain indebted to the sacrifices of warriors, who gave their lives for better and safe tomorrow of the compatriots”.

