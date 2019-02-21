NC fields Kundal for Jmu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat

Jammu February 20:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday announced its candidate for Lok Sabha from Jammu-Poonch constituency.
The announcement was made by the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah soon after former Chief Secretary, ex-Congress minister and President Dharmarth Trust B. R. Kundal joined National Conference at a function here this morning.
Dr Abdullah said Kundal will be the National Conference candidate for Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency and exuded confidence that given his vast and varied experience as a top bureaucrat, he will enjoy massive support of the people in the upcoming polls. He described Kundal a versatile administrator and said that having served in all the three regions, he has left an indelible mark of public service.
“This spirit will stand him in good stead in his new role in public life”, Dr Abdullah said, adding that his joining will not only strengthen further the party at grass roots level but also enthuse all those working for steering the state to peace and normalcy.
Reposing his faith in the policies and programmes of National Conference B R Kundal said that he will carry forward this mission with sincerity of purpose. He expressed his gratitude to the leadership for reposing faith in him and said he will try to meet their expectations.