NC expresses grief over loss of lives in Kokernag, Jawhar tunnel

Srinagar, February 8:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in separate incidents in Kashmir and along Jammu- Srinagar highway after recent heavy snowfall demanding adequate ex-gratia for their kith and kin.
Party provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a statement issued said, “Our sympathies are with those who lost their loved ones during the recent heavy snowfall. In this hour of grief the party is in unison with the grief- stricken families.”
The party spokesperson expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in separate incidents in Kokernag and at Jawahar tunnel. “Our heart goes to their families in this hour of grief. May the departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.
Asking the governor administration to immediately depute teams to all snow bound areas of the state to access the losses to people he said, “I urge the incumbent administration to expedite the process of compensating the families affected by vagaries of weather over the past 24 hours.”
Imran said that the access routes to various district headquarters particularly in south Kashmir are yet to be cleared of snow. “Electricity seems to be adversely hit. Availability of water has become a rarity. Delivery of rations, essential commodities is not of people’s satisfaction. I fail to understand what governor administration is doing. Why didn’t the administration make necessary arrangements to be prepared for this?” he added.
Meanwhile party functionaries including Sakina Ittoo, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Sajad Shaheen, and Abdul Rahman Tantray have also expressed grief over the loss of lives in separate incidents across the state.
The leaders have impressed upon the governor administration to ensure speedy disbursement of compensation to the effected families.